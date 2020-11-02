Playlist of the week: Warm and fuzzy

Camryn Collier

Sophia Lyons, Chief Copy Editor
November 2, 2020

The last oak leaves and pumpkins are hanging on, but the yellow and orange sugar maples have long since been raked up. As days grow short, warm up chilly nights with the Warm and Fuzzy playlist — pair it with a sweater to beat the early-winter chill! Warm, fuzzy chords and wavy-sounding instruments prevail in shimmery mixes. Turn it on when you’re hanging out or cooking dinner.

