Playlist of the week: Warm and fuzzy
November 2, 2020
The last oak leaves and pumpkins are hanging on, but the yellow and orange sugar maples have long since been raked up. As days grow short, warm up chilly nights with the Warm and Fuzzy playlist — pair it with a sweater to beat the early-winter chill! Warm, fuzzy chords and wavy-sounding instruments prevail in shimmery mixes. Turn it on when you’re hanging out or cooking dinner.
Sophia Lyons (she/her) is a senior journalism major from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She joined The Appalachian as a staff copy editor in March 2019,...
Junior Communication, Public Relations major
