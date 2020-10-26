Playlist of the week: The spooks

It’s that time of the year again. Time for carving pumpkins, trick-or-treating and dressing up for Halloween. It’s the perfect season to watch scary movies, eat sugary sweets and become someone else.

This week we created a fun, spooky playlist of 13 songs that will bring you back to childhood favorites and Halloween classics. Listen to these when you are ghost-hunting, exploring haunted houses or spending time with friends Oct. 31. The playlist sets the mood for a cozy nap by the fire or a scary run through a corn maze.