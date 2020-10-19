Playlist of the week: Rainy autumn nights

Camryn Collier

Kait Rous, A&C Reporter
October 19, 2020

As foggy nights and cool air make their way up the mountain, many of us find ourselves driving down saturated streets needing the perfect tunes to accompany us. Whether alone or with friends, driving on drizzly cold nights can be a lonely experience. This week, we’ve curated a playlist to brighten those dark nights.

Whether driving home from work, the store or the parkway, tune into “Rainy Autumn Nights” and let music fill the space the warm summer air left behind.

