Playlist of the week: Happy fall

Playlist+of+the+week%3A+Happy+fall

Camryn Collier

Ansley Puckett, A&C Editor
September 21, 2020

As temperatures begin to drop, the leaves start to fall and coffee shops introduce their pumpkin-flavored drinks, it feels more and more like fall. 

With the first official day of autumn upon us and the start to a new season, bust out your sweaters, boots and fall candles and turn on this week’s playlist: Happy Fall.

 Enjoy tunes that remind you of all of things cozy and warm. Here are 12 songs to get your fall started and get you in the autumn mood.

Related Stories
Playlist of the week: Stargazing
Playlist of the week: Stargazing
Playlist of the week: Final days of summer
Playlist of the week: Final days of summer
Playlist of the week: Happy daze
Playlist of the week: Happy daze
Playlist of the week: Parkway tunes
Playlist of the week: Parkway tunes