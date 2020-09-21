Playlist of the week: Happy fall
September 21, 2020
As temperatures begin to drop, the leaves start to fall and coffee shops introduce their pumpkin-flavored drinks, it feels more and more like fall.
With the first official day of autumn upon us and the start to a new season, bust out your sweaters, boots and fall candles and turn on this week’s playlist: Happy Fall.
Enjoy tunes that remind you of all of things cozy and warm. Here are 12 songs to get your fall started and get you in the autumn mood.
Ansley Puckett is a junior journalism major with a minor in English. She is from Lugoff, S.C.
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter:...
Junior Communication, Public Relations major
Twitter: camrynecollier
E-mail: [email protected]
