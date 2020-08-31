Playlist of the week: Happy daze

Camryn Collier

Ansley Puckett, A&C Editor
August 31, 2020

Let’s face it, things have been tough lately. It’s easy to dwell on everything that’s going wrong right now. But, music can help you stay positive in the worst of times. Music can also serve as a soundtrack to your good day. 

This week we put together a playlist of happy and uplifting songs to help you look on the bright side. So, whether you’re dealing with personal issues, worldly issues, or just want a playlist to fit your good mood, here are 15 songs that are sure to raise your serotonin.

