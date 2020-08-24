Playlist of the week: Parkway tunes
August 24, 2020
One of the best parts about attending App State is driving the Blue Ridge Parkway and taking in its breathtaking views. Whether on the way to hike, picnic, stargaze or watch the sun go down, you can’t go wrong when on the parkway.
Exploring the parkway is also a great way to social distance and reconnect with nature. So, this week we put together a list of 15 songs perfect for taking a drive on the parkway. Buckle up, roll your windows down and enjoy this week’s playlist: Parkway tunes.
Ansley Puckett is a junior journalism major with a minor in English. She is from Lugoff, S.C.
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter:...
Junior Communication, Public Relations major
Twitter: camrynecollier
E-mail: [email protected]
