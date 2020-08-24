Playlist of the week: Parkway tunes

One of the best parts about attending App State is driving the Blue Ridge Parkway and taking in its breathtaking views. Whether on the way to hike, picnic, stargaze or watch the sun go down, you can’t go wrong when on the parkway.

Exploring the parkway is also a great way to social distance and reconnect with nature. So, this week we put together a list of 15 songs perfect for taking a drive on the parkway. Buckle up, roll your windows down and enjoy this week’s playlist: Parkway tunes.