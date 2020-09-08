Playlist of the week: Final days of summer
September 7, 2020
Fall is just around the corner and that means summer days are fading fast. Instead of kissing your summer goodbye with sorrow, get the most out of the beautiful weather and golden rays by living it up with our “Final Days of Summer” playlist! We included 12 songs perfect for a day at the beach with a cold drink, even if you have to close your eyes and pretend Sanford Mall is your beach.
Tucker Wulff (Senior, English - Creative Writing Major with a minor in Communication). Tucker is from Fort Collins, Colorado, but his family moved to Greenville,...
Junior Communication, Public Relations major
Twitter: camrynecollier
E-mail: [email protected]
