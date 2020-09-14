Playlist of the week: Stargazing
September 14, 2020
Do you ever look up into the night sky and find yourself wondering how you fit into the grand scheme of things? It’s amazing how big the Earth is, but when one looks up, they may realize that even the Earth is just a speck amongst time and space.
Sometimes it’s nice to remember that we’re all just a small moment in time. It’s nice to remember that our problems and stresses are nothing compared to the immense size of the world.
Lay a blanket down, take a seat.
Feel the air around you, let it fill your lungs.
Put in your earbuds, and press play.
