Playlist of the week: Comfort songs
October 5, 2020
As life gets busy, it’s easy to let all the stresses in life overwhelm you. Life can be rough, especially nowadays, but music can comfort those who are hurting. This week we put together a playlist of 12 songs to listen to when you are feeling down and need a little pick me up.
Take some time off, give yourself a mental health day and listen to this week’s playlist of the week: Comfort Songs.
Ansley Puckett is a junior journalism major with a minor in English. She is from Lugoff, S.C.
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter:...
Junior Communication, Public Relations major
Twitter: camrynecollier
E-mail: [email protected]
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.