Playlist of the week: Comfort songs

Camryn Collier

Ansley Puckett, A&C Editor
October 5, 2020

As life gets busy, it’s easy to let all the stresses in life overwhelm you. Life can be rough, especially nowadays, but music can comfort those who are hurting. This week we put together a playlist of 12 songs to listen to when you are feeling down and need a little pick me up. 

Take some time off, give yourself a mental health day and listen to this week’s playlist of the week: Comfort Songs.

