Playlist of the week: Local indie artists

Camryn Collier

Mickey Hutchings, Managing Editor
September 28, 2020

With venue closures, limited access to recording spaces and other issues posed by the pandemic that swept the world this year, it’s now more important than ever to support small artists. How better to show your love than by streaming Boone indie rockers? 

Here are some grooves born and raised in the High Country, courtesy of Boone indie artists.

