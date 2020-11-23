Playlist of the week: Cinematic favorites

From the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon to the snowy landscape of Narnia, movie soundtracks are instrumental in bringing moviegoers from their seats at home to the world laid out on the big screen.

Early on in the movie-going experience, in the early 1900s, movie audio was a painstaking process. Developing from silent films, movies began to use the complicated method of synching up phonographic records to the visuals on the screen. Through the past 100 years since then, with the exponential technological advances, movie audio has built itself a place in pop culture with movie hits like “Footloose,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and more.

With this spirit in mind, we created a playlist that combines scores, original sounds and general soundtracks from movies across generations to take you somewhere over the rainbow.