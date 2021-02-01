Playlist of the week: Appalachia on my mind

A crucial part of Appalachian and Western North Carolina culture has always been music. Derived from influences such as Scottish traditional music, hymns and African-American blues, Appalachian music set the stage for country music and the American folk music revival.

With sounds of the banjo, fiddle and traditional ballad singing, the music of Appalachia is distinct and has filled the foothills for generations.

Musicians like Doc Watson, Etta Baker and The Carolina Chocolate Drops have graced Western North Carolina’s music scene and brought string music to popularity.

To celebrate the sounds of Appalachia and the musicians who play it, here is a collection of great Appalachian music to keep the tradition alive.