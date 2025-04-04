The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Playlist of the week: Nautical notes

Jenna Washinger, A&C Reporter
April 4, 2025
Rian Hughes

Whether setting sail on a cruise to the Bahamas, soaking up the sun in the Outer Banks, or fully embracing the pirate life, there’s nothing like the sea for a bit of adventure. With spring in full swing, April showers underway and summer break just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to channel beachy vibes with some nautical tunes. 

The tale of the sea is featured in many musicals and movies like “Epic: The Musical,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Moana.” This playlist starts with songs from “Epic: The Musical,” composed by Jorge Rivera-Herrans. 

In the Ocean Saga section of the musical, Rivera-Herrans heavily focuses on the concept of the beginning of Odysseus’ journey across the sea, opening the saga with the song “Storm.”

Sometimes, these musicals and movies do not need lyrics that distinguish them as nautical. The piece “He’s a Pirate” by Klaus Badelt, Hans Zimmer and Geoff Zanelli is instrumental and commonly known as the centerpiece for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.

Outside of these songs set around a journey across the sea, others have a more relaxing beach vibe, like “Baby Blue Bathing Suit” by Stephen Sanchez and “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic. Both songs romanticize being by the water and admiring the desire to have a good time.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Jenna Washinger
Jenna Washinger, A&C Reporter
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal