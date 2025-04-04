Playlist of the week: Nautical notes

Whether setting sail on a cruise to the Bahamas, soaking up the sun in the Outer Banks, or fully embracing the pirate life, there’s nothing like the sea for a bit of adventure. With spring in full swing, April showers underway and summer break just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to channel beachy vibes with some nautical tunes.

The tale of the sea is featured in many musicals and movies like “Epic: The Musical,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Moana.” This playlist starts with songs from “Epic: The Musical,” composed by Jorge Rivera-Herrans.

In the Ocean Saga section of the musical, Rivera-Herrans heavily focuses on the concept of the beginning of Odysseus’ journey across the sea, opening the saga with the song “Storm.”

Sometimes, these musicals and movies do not need lyrics that distinguish them as nautical. The piece “He’s a Pirate” by Klaus Badelt, Hans Zimmer and Geoff Zanelli is instrumental and commonly known as the centerpiece for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.