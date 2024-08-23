Playlist of the week: Speed walking across campus

To say this playlist is all over the place would be an understatement, but I think we can all agree that’s how the first week of classes feels, especially if you have a class in Walker and then Anne Belk with only 15 minutes between them.

Even if you don’t have to sprint to class, music is a great way to get in the zone and set the tone for taking on the day. You might even find yourself enjoying that brisk walk from Sanford to Peacock with this playlist bumping in your headphones.

Just because classes have started does not mean “brat summer” is over. Starting out this playlist of the week is “Von dutch” by Charlie XCX and closing it out is “JOYRIDE” by Kesha for when you really have to push it to make it to class. The songs in between range from “Thnks fr th Mmrs” by Fall Out Boy to “Good Time” by Alan Jackson.

Just like how the first week of classes jumps from the syllabus to lectures, this playlist jumps from “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John to “bad idea right?” by Olivia Rodrigo, making it the perfect pairing to the start of your Mountaineer journey.