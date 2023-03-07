Playlist of the week: Spring break through the decades

With spring break right around the corner, pushing through school work can become harder with each passing day. Plenty of students could be distracted by the promise of warm weather and a sandy beach waiting for them by the week’s end. What better way to find motivation than by listening to classic spring break jams throughout the decades?

This playlist is a collection of some of the most iconic and beachiest songs from the last 63 years. From the Beach Boys and Sublime to SZA, get ready to take a trip through the decades while daydreaming about spring break plans.