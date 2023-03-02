App at a glance: March 2 – 8

Around Boone there is always something happening. Below are the Arts and Culture desks picks for events to check out this upcoming week.

Thursday, March 2

NPHC Into the Woods Ball – $

Dance your way into celebrating Women’s History Month with the National Pan-Hellenic Council’s Into the Woods Ball. This event is to raise money for OASIS and there is free food for those attending. The dance will be held in the Parkway Ballroom of Plemmons Student Union at 7 p.m. Presale tickets are $10 dollars and tickets at the door are $15.

Dido and Aenas – $

Theater fans and lovers of opera can head to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country from Thursday through Saturday to see a modern rendition of this three act opera that is largely considered the “only full opera by Henry Purcell,” according to the Appalachian Theatre. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for students are $5 and general admission is $15.

Friday, March 3

Veterinary Technology Speaker Series: Pets and Nutrition: Making More Informed Choices

Pet parents, join this Zoom meeting to learn about the best treats and food to give your pet so that they can live a long and healthy life. The talk is at 10 a.m. and the two speakers are Ann Wortinger and Jennifer Serling. The talk is free and you are invited to bring your own pet food labels so that you can learn how to read the label.

Saturday, March 4

Silent Disco – $

Head to Legends from 9-11 p.m. for a silent disco hosted by Sigma Kappa. Free food and drinks will be provided to attendees. Attendees will be hearing music through headphones and can tune in to multiple channels to hear all their favorite songs. Tickets can be purchased at this link and all the profits go toward Alzheimer’s research.

Flannel Fest – $

Lumberjacks and Boonies come out to Appalachian Mountain Brewing this Saturday to celebrate and “channel your flannel.” There will be live music, wood carving and more. The event starts at noon and the price of attendance is $15, but for all those wearing a flannel there is a discount.

Sunday, March 5

Sunday Ski Night – $

Sunday is a ski and snowsport extravaganza with two events on different mountains. Sunday Ski Night is hosted by the Recreation Management Association and tickets for skiing at Appalachian Ski Mountain are $12 if bought before noon. Sessions will start as early as 6 p.m.

Richard T. Trundy Memorial Ski Cup Competition – $$

This event is a giant slalom race for intermediate and above snowboarders and skiers. The event is in memory of former director of operations Richard T. Trundy and all the profits go toward the American Cancer Society. The event begins at 9 a.m. and the price for entry is $20-$30.

Monday, March 6

ARTtalk: Marilee Salvator

For those curious about the process of making the art that is featured in the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, artist Marilee Salvator will be in town to talk about her site-specific installation and how she went about creating it. The event is free and is from 6-7 p.m.

Spring Break on Sanford

Spring break is just around the corner and to celebrate APPS is kicking off the week with a celebration on Sanford Mall. The celebration is from 3-5 p.m. and will have food, make-and-takes, inflatables and more.

Tuesday, March 7

Singing for Speech – $

Join The National Student Speech Language Hearing Association at Legends from 7:30-9:30 p.m. to hear your favorite a cappella groups such as Treble Attraction, Ear Candy, The Mountain Ayres and ASL Club. Local Band Gaining Composure will also be present. Tickets are $5 and all the proceeds go to Charles E. and Geneva S. Scott Scottish Rite Communication Disorders Clinic.

Workshop: Open Studio for App Students

Unleash your creative passion at Turchin Center on Tuesdays throughout the semester at the open studio art workshops. Join the community of artists and learn from peers and artists here at App State. The workshops are usually led by student artists. Workshops are held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. To read more visit Turchin’s engage page.

Wednesday, March 8

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom – $-$$

Written by Gregg Oppenheimer, son of the “I Love Lucy” show creator Jess Oppenheimer, this play follows the struggles and obstacles that went into making the famous old ‘50s sitcom. For old TV fans this is an opportunity to have a comedic behind the scenes look at one of America’s most treasured sitcoms. The show is at the Schaefer Center for Performing Arts and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$20 and can be bought in advance here.

Drumming as a Therapeutic Expressive Arts Intervention

Experienced drummers and novice rhythm makers come out to room 301 in Reich College of Education at 6 p.m. to practice experimental and intermodal artistic responses with Kattie Biddle. Biddle has 15 years of experience in facilitating “individual and group-based counseling, expressive arts therapy, and arts-based interventions,” according to the Orchesis Alliance. The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in learning more.