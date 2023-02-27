Playlist of the week: Sunny days on Sanford Mall

It’s been a tiresome winter. Though it may be far from over, Boone is finally getting to enjoy some sunny days again. Each time the sun peeks through the clouds, flocks of students race to Sanford Mall to claim a nice patch of grass where they can soak up the sunshine.

Folky tunes both new and old are the perfect soundtrack for basking in the sun. Oldies like “And the Healing Has Begun” by Van Morrison and “Who’ll Stop The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival combined with newer indie rock favorites like “Katie Queen of Tennessee” by The Apache Relay and “Lavender Girl” by Caamp are sure to brighten any mood, rain or shine. So grab a speaker, lay out a picnic blanket and enjoy this nice weather.