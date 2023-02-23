Annual+film+festival+returns+for+second+year

Calling all movie and Appalachian region lovers, the second annual Boone Docs Film Festival is being held at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Saturday.

The theme of the festival is to celebrate the untold stories of the Appalachian region, co-director of university documentary film studies Beth Davison said.

“It’s a great event for the community,” Davison said. “We showcase, you know, all the other stories that don’t always get elevated from such a narrow perspective of, you know, from others, from outside of the region.”

This year there are two university alumni who have their films in the festival and current Appalachian studies graduate student Jesse Barber has a film in the festival as well. Davison said the festival is competitive and only 50% of filmmakers are accepted.

This year there are 12 films in the festival and all are geared toward educating and entertaining the audience, Davison said.

“You’ll learn from these stories,” Davison said.

The festival starts at 2 p.m. with the screening of films ending at 5 p.m. following a Q&A session for filmmakers. There is a brief intermission in the middle of the screenings as well as a brief time before the festival starts for audience members to mix and mingle with filmmakers.

Tickets for the screenings are $10 and can be purchased on the Appalachian Theatre website.