Playlist of the week: Ladies of neo-soul

Whether it’s the recent sound or the classics, Black women are pioneers in the genre of neo-soul. Finding its roots in classic Motown soul, neo-soul blends hip-hop, jazz, rock and funk elements to create a smooth, ambient sound. Lyrics are often introspective, reflecting themes of love, self, life experiences and spirituality.

Generational queen of neo-soul Erykah Badu set the stage for the genre in the ’90s and early 2000s with dreamy harp melodies and African drums. New artists like SZA, Solange and Jhené Aiko dominate the current scene with songs that focus on the complexities of life and the self, as well as the complicated relationship with womanhood. Their silky vocals and vulnerability in songwriting make for a listening experience that is both comforting and refreshing. So sit back, relax and let the soulful ladies be the soundtrack to your inner peace.