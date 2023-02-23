App at a glance: Feb. 23-Mar. 1

Thursday, Feb. 23

Veterinary Technology Speaker Series: Goat Farming and Veterinary Needs in the High Country

Join farm owners Carol Coulter, a lecturer in the Department of Sustainable Development, and her partner Lon Coulter of Heritage Homestead Goat Dairy as they discuss the challenges of farming animals and the accessibility of veterinary care for small farmers in rural areas. This free event is hosted by the College of Arts & Sciences and can be joined through the Zoom link on Engage from 2-3 p.m.

App’s Got Talent

Club Council opens the stage at Legends for campus’ best acts to perform at the App’s Got Talent show. Register your club to bust a move, exercise their vocals or showcase any skills to win prizes at the end of the night. Only recognized clubs can register on Engage to participate. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Urban Hike in Boone

Transfer students are welcome to take on the town with a walk-through of downtown Boone hosted by Transfer Admissions and Engagement. City-goers will depart from Mountain Laurel Hall’s lobby at 2 p.m. and the walk will be set to end around 5 p.m. It’s recommended that participants dress warmly and in the case of inclement weather the event may be canceled or rescheduled.

Boy Band Night

All your favorite Boy Band bops will be put on blast at Legends for another club night, featuring hits from 5 Seconds of Summer, One Direction, Jonas Brothers, Big Time Rush and more that will leave you searching for your old band tees. Tune in to see how the night changes and shake it up big time from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Entry is free and accommodations include photo stations, snacks and take home goodies.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Mavis Staples – $$

Head to the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts for a chance to hear the rhythmic songs of R&B, gospel singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples. Staples was originally part of her family’s group the ‘Staple Singers’ and promotes powerful messages through song. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the performance is 7- 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Schaefer Center website and are $20 for students, $35 for faculty/staff and $40 for other adults.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Hosted by Sigma Kappa, Walk A Mile in Her Shoes is an event meant to encourage men to actively recognize and advocate against women’s sexualized violence. Men will wear high heels to strut a mile around the Greenway. Cash or Venmo donations are required the day of the event to participate and all proceeds will go towards OASIS, a local nonprofit that supports victims of sexual and intimate partner violence. The event will take place 3- 5 p.m. on The Greenway Trail located on 355 Martin Luther King Jr St. Participants can sign up through the link in Sigma Kappa’s Instagram bio.

Monday, Feb. 27

Lumbee Flag Ceremony

Join the Office of Diversity and the Student American Indian Movement to commemorate the Lumbee Tribe as the tribe’s flag is raised in the International Hall of Plemmons Student Union. In honor of the many contributions Lumbee students have made to campus, students are encouraged to attend the flag ceremony from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Emotion Commotion

Ever feel like your emotions are controlling you? Join the Counseling and Psychological Services Center as they discuss ways to regulate your emotions and offer guidance and knowledge that will assist you in understanding them. This event will take place in Plemmons Student Union, Rough Ridge room 415 from 5:30- 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Planning Your Gay Agenda

Hosted by the LGBTQ+ Center, Planning Your Gay agenda is a recurring event that occurs on the last Tuesday of every month 4- 5 p.m. to offer quiet journaling time in the Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Center and encourage reflection. Free arts and crafts materials are provided and all are encouraged to bring a journal.

Spring Sustainability Film Series – Reflection: A Walk With Water

The Office of Sustainability’s Spring Film Series provides opportunities to learn more about current ecological occurrences. “Reflection: A Walk With Water” is an award-winning film that highlights stories from LA and other parts of California and provides insight into the inseparability of water and life and steps that can be taken to heal our ecological systems. Gain insight from the trailer and take a walk with water as the movie is streamed in room 114 in Belk Library from 6- 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Women’s History Month Kick Off Celebration

Celebrate the wonderful women of your life with the Women’s Center and attend a night of educational and fun activities. Women’s history trivia will be MC’d by none other than Boone Barbie’s Benadryl at 5 p.m. Prizes will be offered to trivia winners and participants of the event will have a chance to indulge in a mocktail bar while decorating canvas totes. Following trivia, the floor will be open to students to share poetry or spoken word about their experiences as a woman. Work can be submitted ahead of time through the form linked on Engage or individuals are welcome to step-up to the mic the day of. The event will take place until 7 p.m. in the solarium located in Plemmons Student Union.