Playlist of the week: Thanksgiving folk

November 22, 2023

Playlist of the week: Thanksgiving folk

Ann Korwan
November 22, 2023
Kaitlyn Close

With classes beginning to wind down and many students heading home for Thanksgiving, it’s time to take a breath with a chill playlist to help relax before finals. It’s a stressful time of year, but the finish line is so close that it’s OK to take a moment to reflect on this semester. 

A classic nostalgic hit, “Rivers and Roads” by The Head And The Heart is a perfect song to think back to those core memories of peak week and chilly football game days. And what folk playlist is complete without the king of folk himself, Hozier? Holidays and finals are stressful, but getting through them is as “sweet as cherry wine.” 

