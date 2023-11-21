The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

3
As the rally attendees marched, they held handmade signs high above their heads and waved flags. The march started at the Jones House Cultural Center, ended at Sanford Mall and lasted around 15 minutes.

Boone community members organize rally, march for Palestine

4
KaRon White went from being a three-star recruit at Sparkman High School in Harvest, Alabama to defensive lineman for Appalachian State. This season he has taken on the role as coach. Oct. 4, 2023.

Player to coach: The ongoing story of KaRon White

5
OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

How the Navajo Nation is healing the past through heavy metal

November 21, 2023

Tranquility and tradition: inside a Japanese tea ceremony

Tranquility and tradition: inside a Japanese tea ceremony

November 21, 2023

Good, bad and ugly: Mountaineers upset undefeated Dukes

November 20, 2023

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

November 20, 2023

App State students fuel up to get down at Fiddles ‘n Fixins

November 20, 2023

Skateboarding in the High Country expands in Zionville

November 20, 2023

Tranquility and tradition: inside a Japanese tea ceremony

November 21, 2023
One+of+the+members+of+this+tea+party+making+matcha+tea+how+people+in+Japan+would+traditionally+create+matcha+tea.+Members+of+the+Japanese+Program+would+show+each+member+how+to+make+this+special+tea.+Nov+16%2C+2023.+%0A
One of the members of this tea party making matcha tea how people in Japan would traditionally create matcha tea. Members of the Japanese Program would show each member how to make this special tea. Nov 16, 2023.

Quiet students sat at a table lined with beautiful glass bowls accompanied by small wooden whisks. Some delicate napkins embossed with symbols of stars and sakura were topped with soft, round treats, decorating the table. With heads bowed, the Sado ceremony began.

In celebration of International Education Week, the Office of International Education & Development, along with the faculty of App State’s Department of Languages, Literatures & Cultures, hosted a tea ceremony on Thursday. 

Sado, or “the way of tea,” is a traditional Japanese ceremony in which tea is carefully prepared and distributed to guests. This ritual incorporates the Japanese societal aspects of respect, harmony, purity and tranquility.

Swathed in kimono, students and faculty involved in the language department demonstrated the Sado practice. Attendees then watched a brief demonstration video before beginning tea preparation of their own.

Madi Langworthy, a senior languages, literatures and cultures major studying Japanese, and Nanako Hiroshima, an international teaching partner, hosted the ceremony and demonstrated for attendees.

“It’s important to be able to incorporate things that can help us learn and explore more of the world to help us grow as people,” Langworthy said.

Hiroshima organized the event, which was available to all students regardless of their major. She said it was important for all to learn about the way of Japanese life, therefore expanding the invitation beyond the language department. 

“For this event, I put emphasis on harmony and respect, two important aspects of Japanese culture,” Hiroshima said.

Participants were taught how to say Japanese phrases, such as “itadakimasu,” meaning “thank you,” and “osakini,” meaning “excuse me for going ahead of you.”

A wide shot of the Japanese Tea Party in LS Dougherty Hall. Everyone from the Japanese Program was making sure they were making their tea correctly. Nov 16, 2023.
The ceremony began with students cleaning the tea bowls with hot water. They then carefully tapped matcha into their bowls, added water, then whisked it in a V-shaped pattern until the tea was frothy. 

Students on the receiving side were offered an anko cake, a small Japanese dessert filled with a sweet red bean paste, and later hand-crafted matcha. They bowed to the people who prepared it and drank with two hands, slurping when finished.

Misa Yamamoto, a senior lecturer for the Department of Languages, Literatures & Cultures, teaches Japanese classes and assisted in the facilitation of the tea ceremony, along with her students. 

Yamamoto said that her students’ participation was good practice for them to apply their knowledge of Japanese culture to day-to-day situations. 

“We wanted to have something where they work together and show what they know,” she said.

Theodore Swanson, a senior biology major, and Peyton Paisley, a junior risk management and insurance major participated in the tea ceremony.

Swanson studied abroad in Japan, and although he completed all the requirements for his minor, he said he was still drawn to this experience.

One of the attendees making traditional Japanese matcha tea. The Japanese Program gave the attendees of the event booklets on how to create things like matcha tea. Nov. 16, 2023
“A big part of Japanese culture, in my mind, is ambiguity,” Swanson said. “Sado is something that outlines the key components and makes it more transparent.”

As a transfer student, Paisley is taking an introductory Japanese course and came to the ceremony to expand his knowledge of Japanese practices.

“Learning how much our culture contrasts with other cultures, especially Asian cultures, is eye-opening,” Paisley said. “I’d definitely recommend anyone who’s interested in Japanese culture to do this. Anybody can learn.”

Students gather in the Grandfather Ballroom for the Fiddles ‘N Fixins event, held by APPS On Nov. 17, 2023. Thanksgiving food was provided to students before the square dancing began.
App State students fuel up to get down at Fiddles ‘n Fixins
On Nov. 13, 2023, members of the Appalachian State Club Cheer team pose together at their table on Sanford in between greeting guests and selling items. The Cheer Club is raising money for their next Daytona trip where they practice, compete, and bond. Photo by Abby Buckner.
App State Club Cheer hosts closet sale
Appalachian State University Theatre Professor Keith Martin, center, welcomes guests to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on King Street, Boone, NC, dressed as the Theatre’s popcorn mascot. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Martin splits time between teaching courses at the university and serving as board chair for the Theatre.
App Theatre goes over the rainbow for 85th birthday

 
