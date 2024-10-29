Categories:

Playlist of the week: Witch folk Halloween

Ann Korwan and Bonnie Brockway
October 28, 2024
What better way to get in the Halloween mood than with a playlist of spooky folk and pop music. This week’s playlist is a celebration of all things witchy as Halloween’s origins come from the Celtic celebration of Samhain. According to an article from the Library of Congress, this was when people would light bonfires to ward off ghosts, believing it was when the veil between worlds was the thinnest.

Over time, traditions have changed and Halloween is now a celebration for people to carve pumpkins, dress up and go trick-or-treating. 

To the start playlist, of course, Lana Del Rey’s cover of “Season of the Witch,” along with “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac, which has become synonymous with spooky season and witchy vibes. For those looking for a darker feeling, Florence & The Machine’s cover of “Just A Girl” and “In the Woods Somewhere” by Hozier are there to close it out. 

These songs aim to bring an eerie yet whimsical feeling, that captures the essence of whispered stories about the witches roaming nearby woods, while also tying in a more modern and upbeat sound.

