App at a glance: Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

Monday, Oct. 28

Elections Unmasked: A Campaign Dialogue Series (Part 2)

Community-Engaged Leadership is hosting a free dinner event where students can learn how to deal with voting-related anxieties. Speakers will inform students of ways to alleviate general voting anxieties and how the voting process works. The event is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Rough Ridge meeting room, which is room 415 in Plemmons Student Union.

A Biography of Decolonization in Cold War Southeast Asia

The Religious Studies Club is hosting a talk from Christian Lentz that uses biographies of historical figures to discuss the geography of Asia’s decolonization. Lentz also discusses the conflicts arising from the Cold War and the life of Indonesian activist/journalist Oey Hong Lee. The event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the IG Greer Auditorium.

“Central America’s Forgotten History: Revolution, Violence and the Roots of Migration”

The Department of History is hosting a guest lecture from historian Aviva Chomsky. The lecture will focus on issues that have resulted in emigration from Central America, as well as root causes of these issues and how they persist today. The event is from 7-9 p.m. in Anne Belk Hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Student Made Popup

Student Made is hosting a pop-up shop featuring homemade items made by students. Crochet clothes, stickers, magnets and glasses will be sold, among other items. The event is from 1-4 p.m. in the student union.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Boo Basket Fundraiser

Phi Alpha Theta is holding a fundraiser by selling baskets of fall-themed candles, decorations, candy and more. Proceeds will be used to fund a trip to Washington, D.C., for the organization’s conference at the Biennial Convention. The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the student union on Wednesday and Thursday.

Party at the Polls

Community-Engaged Leadership, Appalachian Popular Programming Society, Club Council, Student Government Association and Kappa Alpha Pi are hosting an event celebrating the election. Free food, fall drinks and ice cream will be accompanied by live music, and students can even vote nearby. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sanford Mall.

NSSLHA Halloween Event

The National Student Speech Language & Hearing Association is hosting a Halloween-themed fundraiser featuring pumpkin painting, costume contests and more. The event will be held from 6:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Sanford Mall.

Nightmare on UREC Street

Join in on Halloween-related fun all day at the Student Recreation Center. University Recreation is hosting a costume contest with prizes for winners. Later on, students can participate in dodgeball tournaments and Halloween dance parties. Music and dodgeball will be held from 7-8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Halloween on Sanford

The Horror Club is hosting a Halloween party featuring a costume contest, games and music. The party will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Sanford Mall.

Halloween Monster Organ Concert

The Hayes School of Music is putting on free Halloween-related performances from the school’s organ studio. Following the concert, attendees will receive free candy. The concert will occur from 8-9 p.m. at the Rosen Concert Hall or via livestream.

Boone Boo!

The Jones House is hosting a community-wide Halloween event on Central King Street featuring music, a haunted house, costume contest, and trick-or-treating. The event will take place from 5-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Military Mountaineer Homecoming

The Student Veterans Association is hosting a gathering featuring a silent auction, and proceeds will be used to fund the Student Veteran Emergency Fund aiding student veterans in crisis. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Leon Levine Hall.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Percussion Quartet and New Music Ensemble

The Hayes School of Music is putting on a free concert featuring the New Paradigm Percussion Quartet. The concert will be held from 2-3 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall or via livestream.

Blazing Bassoons