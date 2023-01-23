Ponce returns as offensive coordinator

Frank Ponce returns to Boone as offensive coordinator after leaving one year ago to join the Miami coaching staff.

App State announced Jan. 16 the hiring of Frank Ponce as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Ponce is a familiar face to the Mountaineers, serving as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2013-18, then returning once more as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021.

“We’re excited to welcome back a man that is very familiar to everyone in our program,” head coach Shawn Clark said. “Frank’s resume speaks for itself, and he knows what it takes to win championships at App State. I’m glad to have him back directing our offense and quarterback room.”

During the 2022 season, Ponce served as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Miami Hurricanes.

Throughout his time in Boone, Ponce led his offense to three Sun Belt championships, along with breaking multiple school records.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Coach Clark, Doug Gillin and Chancellor Everts for welcoming me back,” Ponce said. “I’m truly excited to be back on the mountain. Boone holds many wonderful memories and moments for me, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to make more. Ready to give my all for Appalachian State.”