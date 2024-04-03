Pride Week renamed to Spring Fest, results in frustration

Every year, the Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Center hosts a queer-themed programming week dedicated to celebrating the queer community on campus. This week was previously known as Pride Week but this year the name for the week has been changed to Spring Fest.

Spring Fest, which is held April 1-6 this year, has been disapproved by community members and students for the programming’s name.

The LGBTQ+ Center released a statement saying, “Spring Fest 2024 is a celebration of the vibrant uniqueness within the Queer community. Throughout the week-long programming, we aim to create inclusive spaces where every identity is celebrated.”

Megan Hayes, chief communications officer for App State, wrote in an email to The Appalachian stating, “The programs and the name were created by members of the university community, and presented by the university’s Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Center.”

Cody Michael Henderson is the associate director for Intercultural Affairs and oversees the LGBTQ+ Center and the Women’s Center. He said he was not present at the first meeting in which the name change was discussed and was not sure who was in the meeting. However, he was looped in about the name change after the meeting and was asked what name the week could be given.

“This is not a case where advertisements for these activities went out and were later changed,” Hayes wrote.

According to the LGBTQ+ Center website, events were “designed to educate, empower, and unite Mountaineers of all identities, especially our LGBTQ+ community of App State. Spring Fest promises an enriching experience for everyone.”

Henderson said one reason the name Spring Fest was used for the week was to promote a more inclusive environment, and for those who don’t identify within the LGBTQ+ community to also feel educated and welcomed during the events happening throughout the week.

“Anyone queer or non-queer can enjoy our programming,” Henderson said.

However, members of the community have expressed their dissatisfaction with Pride Week no longer being used as the name for queer programming.

“People should not be turned away by the word pride,” said Benadryl, co-founder of Boone Barbies, a local drag house.

Molly Pocket, co-founder of Boone Barbies, said the word pride is educational in and of itself.

“I feel that without having that proper branding, people don’t have access to know that these events are happening and that are educational,” Molly Pocket said.

In an Instagram post from the App State College Democrats, the renaming of the week to Spring Fest was listed as an “assault on freedom of speech & expression.” Additionally, the Graduate Student Government Association believes university administration is “hiding or even denouncing their support of the LGBTQ2IA+ community,” as stated in a resolution created.

The name change has also been brought up in recent SGA meetings.

“It’s definitely queer erasure,” said Molly Pocket. “It’s not allowing people to see that we are having queer events and creating queer spaces.”

In response to community feedback, Henderson held “Candid Conversations: LGBTQ+ Concerns,” in which he welcomed people to speak with him at the LGBTQ+ Center to discuss concerns.

“I understand the frustration,” Henderson said. “But I also understand and respect and support decisions that have been made to respect the integrity and accessibility in maintaining queer programming resources on campus.”

The remaining events for Spring Fest are as follows:

Wellness and Prevention Services’ Sexual Health Expo — Wednesday

LGBTQ+ Expressive Arts Event — Wednesday

Campus Support and Network Trivia — Thursday

Graduate Student LGBTQ+ Center Takeover — Thursday

For more information, one can see the Spring Fest schedule on the LGBTQ+ Center’s website. Henderson said he is open and accessible to having more conversations about any concerns.

Additionally, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs JJ Brown wrote in an email to students Tuesday saying, “I hear and understand the concerns related to the title change of the week this year, and we will absolutely take this into account as we plan events for next year.”