Recipe Corner: Easy as pie

The phrase “easy as pie” didn’t come from thin air. With Pi Day March 14 and spring right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to try baking a fruit pie. Luckily, with the popularity of frozen fruit, pie bakers don’t have to wait until June for berries. Try this blueberry pie recipe for an easy-as-pie introduction to pie making.

Start with simmering the blueberry filling ingredients until thickened. Then pour the cooled mixture into a pie crust, cover with another (try a lattice top if you’re feeling creative) and bake until golden. The result is a little spiced, fruity, buttery and begging for a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Blueberry Pie

Makes one 9-inch pie, 6 to 8 servings

2 pie crusts: one box if store bought, if making from scratch J. Kenji Lopez-Alt has a great recipe

6 cups frozen blueberries

Juice of 1 lemon (about 1/2 cup)

2/3 cup sugar

6 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

1/4 teaspoon allspice (optional)

1 tablespoon butter

1 egg yolk

Step 1: Making the filling

In a saucepan, stir together the salt, sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest, and spices if using. Add the frozen blueberries and lemon juice. Over medium heat simmer the blueberry mixture, stirring to prevent sticking, until thickened, about 8-10 minutes. When thickened, take it off the heat, scoop about a quarter of the mixture into a heatproof bowl and mash the blueberries with a fork. Pour the mashed blueberries and the butter into the saucepan. Stir to combine (the heat from the blueberries will melt the butter) and allow to cool completely.

Step 2: Assembling the pie

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Unroll one pie crust or roll out your dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Place the pie crust into an ungreased 9-inch pie pan and press the dough gently into it, being careful not to poke holes in the dough and making sure it’s centered. Pour the cooled blueberry filling over the bottom crust. Unroll or roll out the second crust, and place it on top of the filling. If you’re making a lattice crust, cut the dough into strips and make the lattice on top, folding back strips of dough to “weave” them. Trim the edges, leaving enough overhang to stick the two dough layers together, and press together with a fork to seal. If you didn’t make a lattice, cut four slits into the top of the pie close to the center to vent steam.

Step 3: Baking the pie

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place the pie on top to catch any juices that might spill out. Brush the pie with the egg yolk mixed with a tablespoon of water and bake it in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Then, with the pie still in the oven, turn the heat down to 375 degrees and bake until the top has browned and juices are bubbling onto the crust, 30 to 45 minutes. If the top browns before the juices bubble, cover with aluminum foil. Allow the pie to cool for at least an hour before slicing to let the juices settle. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.