Recipe Corner: Nothin’ feta than this

Fresh vegetables and bold flavors are staples of a perfect summer entrée. For those looking for a light but delicious dinner option, this baked pasta with feta cheese, tomatoes and basil is likely to be a winner. Between the homemade pesto-esque sauce, the tangy feta and the juicy cherry tomatoes, this dinner has it all.

This recipe is a spin on the baked feta pasta that went viral on TikTok earlier this year. As opposed to the version on TikTok, this recipe is a one-and-done deal. Rather than cooking the tomatoes and feta before adding the pasta, this dish is thrown together somewhat like a casserole to allow everything to bake together. Regardless of how it’s assembled, though, this simple summery meal won’t disappoint.

Baked Feta Pasta

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4-5

Ingredients

1 pound of pasta (bowties or penne work well)

2 containers of cherry tomatoes

Bundle of fresh baby spinach leaves

1 block of feta cheese

½ cup of olive oil

5 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Handful of finely chopped fresh basil

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes (plus a pinch to top with)

Pinch of kosher salt

1 green bell pepper, diced (optional)

Directions

Step one

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook the pasta until it is chewy but not quite fully cooked. Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step two

Line a square baking dish with the pasta. Add in olive oil, chopped basil leaves, kosher salt, red pepper flakes and chopped garlic. Stir until the pasta is covered and all ingredients are mixed.

Step three

Place the block of feta cheese in the middle of the baking dish on top of pasta. Surround the feta with whole cherry tomatoes, completely covering pasta. Top with diced green peppers and an additional pinch of red pepper flakes. The spinach can be added during this step, but be aware that it will cook much faster than the rest of the ingredients. If desired, wait until the pasta is done baking to add the spinach.

Step four

Bake pasta for 30 minutes or until the feta is lightly browned and the tomatoes begin to burst. Remove from the oven and add in spinach leaves. Mix the pasta, ensuring that the feta is broken up and folded into the dish. Tomatoes can be left whole or can be crushed to add flavor.

Step five

Serve warm with garlic or pita bread. This dish is the perfect leftover lunch and can be refrigerated for up to three days after serving.