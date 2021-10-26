Recipe Corner: spooky snacks

Spooky season is a time for more than just ghosts and ghouls — it’s also the perfect time to try out some new sweet treats. Whether it’s for a creepy kick back with friends or just a night in watching scary movies, these recipes are perfect for any October occasion.

UNDEAD DIRT CAKE

Prep time: 20 minutes

Servings: 10

Ingredients

1 pack Oreos

½ stick of butter, softened

1 pack cream cheese, softened

2 packs instant vanilla pudding mix

3 ½ cups cold milk

½ cup powdered sugar

1 container frozen whipped cream, thawed

Optional: gummy worms, candy corn, candy pumpkins, other Halloween-themed candy or sprinkles

Directions

Step one

Blend Oreos very finely in a food processor or place in a Ziploc bag and crush. Set aside three tablespoons for topping.

Step two

Combine cream cheese, butter and sugar and mix until smooth. In a separate bowl, beat milk and vanilla pudding mix. Combine the pudding and cream cheese mixture. Fold in whipped cream.

Step three

Line a square baking pan with a layer of the cookie crumbs, followed by a layer of the pudding mixture. Repeat with the remaining cookie crumbs and pudding mixture. Top with the extra cookie crumbs.

Step four

Top with Halloween candy like gummy worms, candy pumpkins, candy tombstones and more to make the cake look like a graveyard. Chill before serving and refrigerate leftovers.

CANDY APPLES

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 10

Ingredients

10 apples (any kind)

10 Popsicle sticks

3 cups of granulated sugar

½ cup corn syrup

1 cup water

½ teaspoon food coloring (red is the classic, but orange, green, purple or even black would match the Halloween theme)

Directions

Step one

Wash the apples well. Push the Popsicle sticks into the apples near the stem, ensuring they’re firmly stuck inside the apple. Spray a sheet of wax or parchment paper with cooking spray and place the apples on it.

Step two

Combine sugar, water and corn syrup in a large saucepan on medium heat. Let the mix boil and do not stir. If using a candy thermometer, wait until the mix reaches 300 F. If not using a candy thermometer, take a spoonful of candy and drop it into a bowl of ice water. If ready, the candy will form thin, brittle strands in the water that break when bent.

Step three

Take the candy off of the heat, and slowly mix in the food coloring.

Step four

Dip the apples into the mixture, ensuring they are coated entirely. Allow the excess to drip off the apples before placing them on the wax paper. If desired, coat the apples with Halloween sprinkles. Allow the candy to harden and serve.

LOADED BROWNIES

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Servings: 15

Ingredients

1 ¼ stick butter

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup powdered sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon water

2 eggs

½ cup canola oil

½ cup all purpose flour

⅓ cup pretzels

½ cup M&M’s

½ cup Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Directions

Step one

Preheat oven to 325 F and spray a square baking pan with cooking spray.

Step two

In a large bowl, combine sugars, cocoa powder, flour, salt, pretzels and candy. Feel free to use any leftover Halloween candy in place of the ones listed.

Step three

In a separate bowl, whisk eggs, water, vanilla and canola oil. Slowly pour over dry ingredients and stir until combined.

Step four

Pour brownie batter into a well-greased pan and bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow brownies to cool before cutting and serve soon after.