Recipe corner: spud-tacular soup

The best way to round out a day of fall activities, whether it be apple picking and a bonfire or cuddling up in a cozy sweater for a movie marathon, is a big bowl of warm, hearty soup.

Potato soup is perfect for a quick but filling dinner. With a few substitutions, this recipe can easily be vegan or vegetarian. It pairs well with any kind of sandwich or a house salad. Try experimenting with spices and vegetables to make the perfect personalized potato soup.

POTATO SOUP

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

6 medium-sized russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1inch cubes

½ cup bacon bits

6 cups chicken broth (vegetable broth can be substituted)

1 ½ cup warm milk

⅔ cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons butter

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1 medium onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 carrots, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

¾ teaspoon of kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons of black pepper

⅔ cup sour cream

1 ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Extra bacon bits, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chopped chives for topping (optional)

Directions

Step one

Start a large soup pot on medium heat. Cook the butter, onions, carrots and celery in the pot for three minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Add garlic.

Step two

Pour flour into the mixture slowly and stir until smooth. Add the potatoes, kosher salt and black pepper to the pot.

Step three

Pour in the broth, milk and heavy cream. Stir until mixed well. Let the mixture boil for about 10 minutes or until potatoes are cooked. Optional: blend half of the soup until it’s smooth and add it back to the rest of the soup.

Step four

Add bacon and sour cream. Stir well and let the soup simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes. Serve warm with desired toppings and a warmed baguette slice. Alternatively, hollow out a round loaf of bread and serve in a bread bowl.