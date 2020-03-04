Results of Watauga County primary election

With 100% of precincts reporting, 13,654 people voted in Watauga County in the North Carolina primary.

The Plemmons Student Union site saw 420 voters and additional hundreds of provisional ballots. The provisional ballots are counted 10 days after the election ends.

The county canvass will happen on March 13 at 11 a.m. The Watauga County Board of Elections certifies the election and reads final vote counts at the canvass.

Below are the full results for Watauga County.

President:

Bernie Sanders (D): 46.90%

Donald Trump (R): 91.76%

U.S. Senate:

Cal Cunningham (D): 64.35%

Thom Tillis (R): 76.81%

U.S. House of Representatives:

David Wilson Brown (D): 73.06%

Governor:

Roy Cooper (D): 88.71%

Dan Forest (R): 89.32%

N.C. Lieutenant Governor:

Bill Toole (D): 32.50%

Mark Robinson (R): 35.56%

N.C. Attorney General:

Jim O’Neill (R): 47.20%

N.C. Auditor:

Beth Wood (D): 81.96%

Anthony Street (R): 58.10%

N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture:

Jenna Wadsworth (D): 76.34%

N.C. Commissioner of Insurance:

Mike Causey (R): 65.74%

N.C. Commissioner of Labor:

Josh Dobson (R): 50.57%

N.C. Secretary of State:

E.C. Sykes (R): 49.80%

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction:

Jen Mangrum (D): 58.33%

Catherine Truitt (R): 55.68%

N.C. Treasurer:

Dimple Ajmera (D): 60.18%

N.C. House of Representatives District 093:

Ray Russell (D): 87.19%