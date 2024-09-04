Sabrina Carpenter stuns in sixth album, ‘Short n’ Sweet.’

As far as success in pop music goes, this past summer has seen a multitude of female representation. From Charli xcx’s “brat,” to the stratospheric rise of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” music written by women for women has skyrocketed in popularity. Among these feminine-identifying artists is Sabrina Carpenter, who is no stranger to writing successful pop hits.

The former Disney Channel star released her sixth studio album “Short n’ Sweet,” on Aug. 23, to mass and critical acclaim. Following a successful run as an opening act for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in South America, Asia and Australia, Carpenter released two singles from the album, “Please Please Please,” and “Espresso,” which peaked at No. 1 and No. 3 on The Billboard Hot 100 Charts, respectively. Needless to say, this year has been huge for Carpenter’s career, so a lot was riding on her highly-anticipated sixth album.

In “Short n’ Sweet,” Carpenter highlights the highs and lows of falling in and out of love, and the complicated feelings that can come out of loving another person in a deep, affectionate way. Carpenter has certainly written about such topics in her previous albums, but the approach she makes in “Short n’ Sweet” feels a bit more of a kaleidoscope of complex emotions, rather than just one overwhelming feeling. The variety of what she feels in this album is reflected in the tracklist, and Carpenter showcases each song in a stellar way.

In the introductory track “Taste,” for which Carpenter has released a music video following the album’s release, Carpenter opens the album with a teasing twinge of jealousy. The narrative of the song seems to be aimed at a former ex’s new partner with lyrics like “I heard you’re back together, and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you.”

Carpenter’s lyrical choices in this track feel very tongue-in-cheek, and soaked in sickly-sweet irony. Although Carpenter exhibits a sense of insecurity, she expresses it in such a confident way that makes the listener feel for her, as this is a situation and a feeling anyone who has gone through a breakup can relate to. This border between self-assurance and deep insecurity is a theme Carpenter often explores in this album, and does so excellently.

Carpenter exudes pop brilliance in the third track, “Good Graces,” an upbeat, confident anthem where she asserts her dominance over a man she is talking to. In this track, backed by synth and drum fills reminiscent of R&B, Carpenter confidently cautions a lover to stay on her good side with lyrics such as “Boy it’s not that complicated / You should stay in my good graces / Or I’ll switch it up like that so fast / ‘Cause no one’s more amazin’ (amazin’) / At turnin’ lovin’ into hatred.” The track is upbeat, fun to dance to and resembles Carpenter’s singles from this album such as “Espresso,” with Carpenter’s signature confident flair.

However, Carpenter also showcases the downside of falling in love with someone: getting your feelings hurt. In the fourth and eighth tracks, “Sharpest Tool,” and “Dumb & Poetic,” Carpenter displays a sense of melancholy while reflecting on a relationship that has come and gone, leaving Carpenter feeling alone and second-guessing her own feelings.

While “Sharpest Tool” is more of an upbeat and produced heartbreak anthem, “Dumb and Poetic” is much more stripped back and vulnerable, only featuring Carpenter’s voice and acoustic guitar. Although both songs deal with a similar subject matter, the variety in how they are orchestrated and put together speaks to Carpenter’s talent and musicianship.

Another highlight from the album is found in the ninth track, “Slim Pickins.” This country-inspired track features guitar, drums, banjo, pedal steel, violin and Carpenter’s voice, a combination of instrumentation that is new for Carpenter’s discography. The song feels like a sense of distant yearning for another lover, while Carpenter laments on how she has to deal with less than ideal suitors in her love life. “Oh, it’s slim pickings / If I can’t have the one I love / I guess it’s you who I’ll be kissing,” Carpenter sings. The track exhibits an ironic sense of pining for another love, and is hilarious in its own sad way, for it is far too relatable for many young people on the dating scene in today’s day and age.

Carpenter closes out the album with “Don’t Smile,” a track in which Carpenter watches a former lover move on, and she seems to come to a sense of acceptance that this relationship has come to an end, despite her own disappointment. “Don’t smile ‘cause it happened baby / Cry because it’s over / Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her,” Carpenter sings. The production on this track creates a calm feeling, which contrasts with the sadness that Carpenter is feeling in the lyrics. Carpenter’s vocals have a slow, echoing effect on this track, and she’s accompanied by drums, a soft keyboard,and guitar that don’t overpower her vocals but rather work together with her voice to curate an ethereal sound that showcases her vocal range beautifully, and results in a perfect closing track for the album.