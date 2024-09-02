App at a Glance: Sept. 3-8

Tuesday, Sept. 3

SEXplanations

At the Plemmons Student Union, the WeCARE Peer Educators are hosting a “Sex-Ed spectacular.” There will be giveaways, prizes and more from the Condom Fairy and Wellness and Prevention Services. Visit this free event in Three Top Mountain in the Plemmons Student Union room 169 from 1-3 p.m.

Overdose Prevention & Response Training

The Mountaineer Recovery Community is having an Overdose Prevention and Response Training in the Plemmons Student Union. Learn skills to see the signs and symptoms of an overdose, as well as how to respond quickly. Come from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in room 227 for tips on safety and action. This event will also discuss emergency response steps, as well as provide resources to obtain Narcan.

Paint Night at the Turchin Center

On Tuesday evenings throughout the semester come to the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts for a relaxing night at the studio. Bring a friend, or go on your own and foster your creativity by exploring various techniques in a fun, judgment-free environment. You can register here.

Sunset at Caldwell

On this Transfer Tuesday, from 7-8:30 p.m., bring a blanket and watch the sunset at the Caldwell Overlook. You can RSVP for a ride, or meet up with your friends there.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Health, Wellness, and Safety Festival

From 1-4 p.m. come to Sanford Mall to celebrate new and returning students. The Wellness and Prevention Services will have giveaways and prizes for students who get connected with support services.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Chill & Chat

At the Wellness and Prevention Services, there is a group for making connections with other students in recovery, as well as allies. In the Mountaineer Recovery Community student lounge, come to a welcoming environment and safe space. Drop in between 5-7 p.m. every Thursday.

App State Women’s Soccer vs. Radford

Come to the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex to see the action starting at 6 p.m. Cheer on your Mountaineers at this game with free admission.

Friday, Sept. 6

Autumn at Oz

With a short trip to Beech Mountain, you can travel to the land of Oz. Come to the Oz Festival and Theme Park between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Follow the yellow brick road for activities, food, drinks and more.

Urban Hike

Outside Belk Library, join the Transfer Student Mentors to explore Downtown Boone. From 3-6 p.m., you will find shops and local spots, ending with a stop at Blue Deer. RSVP before joining.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Art in the Park