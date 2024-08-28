The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Playlist of the week: Recession Pop returns circa brat summer

Owen Marcellino, Reporter
August 28, 2024
Rian Hughes

While we find ourselves nearing the end of brat summer, there is no doubt that a resurgence of pop perfection is back. With releases from new and returning artists, a sonic culture has been established defining pop music of the 2020s. Embracing the sounds of rave, disco and dance, we find ourselves revisiting the era of Recession Pop. 

Genre-bending through decades of music, Recession Pop is putting authentic and fun pop tracks back onto the charts. Familiar faces, Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter, both released their sixth studio albums this summer with chart-topping singles catapulting them to the height of their careers. Simultaneously, Chappell Roan’s debut album just peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts nearly a year after its release. Combining lyrical themes of adolescence, sensuality and partying, pop radio is entering a new wave where authentic aesthetics are standing in the spotlight.  

As we are thrown into the start of another semester, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and exhausted. This playlist is designed to help you block out those feelings, allowing yourself to daydream of the club. Whether you are listening to enthusiastic beats or soul-crushing ballads, Recession Pop will have you in your Go-Go boots shaking that espresso.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$25
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Donate to The Appalachian
$25
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal