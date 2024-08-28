Playlist of the week: Recession Pop returns circa brat summer

While we find ourselves nearing the end of brat summer, there is no doubt that a resurgence of pop perfection is back. With releases from new and returning artists, a sonic culture has been established defining pop music of the 2020s. Embracing the sounds of rave, disco and dance, we find ourselves revisiting the era of Recession Pop.

Genre-bending through decades of music, Recession Pop is putting authentic and fun pop tracks back onto the charts. Familiar faces, Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter, both released their sixth studio albums this summer with chart-topping singles catapulting them to the height of their careers. Simultaneously, Chappell Roan’s debut album just peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts nearly a year after its release. Combining lyrical themes of adolescence, sensuality and partying, pop radio is entering a new wave where authentic aesthetics are standing in the spotlight.

As we are thrown into the start of another semester, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and exhausted. This playlist is designed to help you block out those feelings, allowing yourself to daydream of the club. Whether you are listening to enthusiastic beats or soul-crushing ballads, Recession Pop will have you in your Go-Go boots shaking that espresso.