App at a glance: Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Monday, Aug. 26

All Recovery Meeting

Join Mountaineer Recovery at the Mountaineer Recovery Center in the Wellness Center for a meeting welcome to all who are affected by or struggling with addiction. The group will meet in the Mountaineer recovery lounge in the Wellness center from 11a.m. to noon. Stop by the front desk of the Wellness Center five minutes before the meeting to check-in.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Transfer Student Ice Cream Social

Transfer students are invited to enjoy an evening of ice cream and ice breakers at 7 p.m. in the Transfer Student Center in Mountain Laurel Hall. Transportation is available by bus and parking is available at Truist next to Mountain Laurel.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

On Campus Part-Time Job Fair

Prepare your resumes for Campus Work(s) job fair in the Grandfather Mountain Ballroom. The fair is running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature both on and off-campus jobs, including local organizations Sugar Mountain Resort, the YMCA and others.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Glow Vibe Mini Golf

Come to Sanford Mall from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. to play some holes of glow-in-the-dark mini golf. The event is put on by the Residence Hall Association and is welcome to all.

Rally at the Valley

Come fill the stands for App State Women’s Soccer as they host Longwood at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. Attendees will receive free “Rally at the Valley” t-shirts and enjoy doubled Yikas Points for their App State athletic account, which can go towards prizes like free sports apparel and game-related deals.

Friday, Aug. 30

Mountaineer Meetup at the McKinney Alumni Center

App State alumni are welcome to drop by the McKinney Alumni Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for an “East Meets West” themed party before kickoff against ETSU. The event includes BBQ and treats, and a registration fee of $10 per person includes two drinks, though entry is complimentary for those 18 and under.

Saturday, Aug. 31

App State vs ETSU

The Rock is waking back up for the first App State home game this season. Come cheer on the Mountaineers in their game against East Tennessee State. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

Transfer Tailgate