SGA Cabinet: Christian Martin

Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Christian Martin

Year: Junior

Major: Middle Grades Education (Social Studies & Language Arts)

What inspired you to join Student Government?

The Gardin+Evans administration’s mission to amplify all voices stood out to me. Bailey and DJ are both amazing leaders in the Boone community and the opportunity to work alongside them is something I couldn’t pass up. The Appalachian State Student Government Association was created to ensure that students of the Appalachian community have a voice on our campus. I wanted to be in a space where students can come together to create long-lasting change through legislation, advocacy and awareness.

What drew you to your position?

My commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. Recognizing the need for more resources for Black and Brown students on our campus, increasing LGBTQ+ representation within faculty and staff, addressing student poverty, and addressing the inequities that have been highlighted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These are just a few of the reasons why I became interested in this position. I believe in accountability and action, and uplifting the voices of students within the most marginalized communities.

What is your biggest goal regarding SGA this year?

Working with the senate diversity and inclusion committee to build representation from all backgrounds within SGA.

What are you looking forward to accomplishing this academic year?