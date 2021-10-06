SGA Cabinet: Patrick McRee

Co-Director of Marketing & Communications

Patrick McRee

Year: Senior

Major: Advertising

What inspired you to join Student Government?

Being able to improve the student experience and make all voices heard across campus inspired me to join student government.

What drew you to your position?

I have a lot of experience in marketing and promotion for different events and organizations on and off campus. I wanted to take on this role to improve communication for student government and keep students up to date with all activities happening on campus.

What is your biggest goal regarding SGA this year?

I am striving to get every student the ability to connect with student government in some form. Whether that be through social media, in-person contact tables on Sanford Mall, or even through interviews/statements with on campus media outlets.

What are you looking forward to accomplishing this academic year?

I am looking forward to growing SGA’s platform so all their hard work will become more visible to our campus community. By doing so, it will keep students up to date on the functions of SGA as well as being able to provide input/feedback.