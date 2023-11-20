The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

As the rally attendees marched, they held handmade signs high above their heads and waved flags. The march started at the Jones House Cultural Center, ended at Sanford Mall and lasted around 15 minutes.

Boone community members organize rally, march for Palestine

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

KaRon White went from being a three-star recruit at Sparkman High School in Harvest, Alabama to defensive lineman for Appalachian State. This season he has taken on the role as coach. Oct. 4, 2023.

Player to coach: The ongoing story of KaRon White

November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023

November 19, 2023

November 18, 2023

November 18, 2023

November 17, 2023

Skateboarding in the High Country expands in Zionville

Skylar Plumley
November 20, 2023
Skylar Plumley
Zionville Ramp Company is located towards the Tennessee border, roughly 30 minutes from App State’s campus.

With App State being located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, it is no surprise skateboarding is common among students and residents of Boone. 

Skateboarding has grown both within and outside of town limits, offering riders a creative indoor park in Zionville, right on the border. 

The art of skateboarding, according to the Department of Education, has the potential to impact mental health and communities positively. The sport can be utilized for decompressing and staying active while being in a lively environment. 

However, the university’s parking and traffic regulations prohibit skateboarding as a form of transportation and entertainment on campus.

Almost all parking garages, buildings and stair sets have one, if not multiple, “No Skateboarding” signs posted around campus. Many individual and separately-owned properties prohibit it as well.

The town of Boone and local skate shop Recess have brought a public outdoor skate park to the community. However, as the temperature drops to the low 30s and 40s, fewer people are feeling inclined to skate outside. 

Ashley Galleher has provided Boone and Tennessee residents a safe and fun indoor space for just the occasion. In hopes of increasing youth development and the skate community as a whole, she opened Zionville Ramp Company

ZRC, which is located on the border of Tennessee 30 minutes from App State’s  campus, offers the public a large indoor space with ramps, rails, ledges and banks; all of which were built and designed for all skill levels by Galleher herself.

ZRC features different ramps for skaters as well as place for live events and bands. (Skylar Plumley)

“They’ve got pretty much everything you need. Snacks, skateboarding, games, swag you name it,” said Sierra Ritchie, a member of the company and student at App State. 

Galleher’s desire to open a space originated when she was 13 years old, before she realized what skateboarding was.

In her 20s, she discovered a group of people who helped her comfortably and confidently get into skateboarding. She realized it is never too early or late to try something new, let alone something that can be helpful to a person in so many ways. 

“A lot of nonprofits focus on poverty, substance abuse, etc,” Galleher said. “Skateboarding lessons at a young age can help keep you from getting down bad. It can really teach a person about falling and getting back up repeatedly.” 

Now, she owns a recreational space offering that and more. To be involved further with her community, ZRC offers individual lessons, group classes, camps, Wednesday ladies nights, custom ramp builds, birthday parties and a “pop-up park,” which is a transportable and rentable set of obstacles for different occasions. 

The ZRC also hosts events and live bands from time to time.

Providing the public with an accessible and friendly place to get into skateboarding was and continues to be the ultimate goal for Galleher. It is also open regardless of Boone’s back and forth weather patterns. 

“Seeing people push themselves, challenge themselves is awesome,” Galleher said. “When they leave here it sticks with them, these times will forever impact them.”.

The creation of ZRC was self-funded and designed by Galleher. While charging participants either a monthly membership of $35 or a $10 charge for each visit, she offers the community a place for people to “play and experience a chill zone.” 

ZRC continues to provide surrounding areas with a safe place to comfortably push themselves to learn new skills. 
