Softball opens season 0-3 at Elon Softball Classic

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.

Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal

2
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

3
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

4
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 20. Alston is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season.

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

5
The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Black at App TV spotlights Black community

Black at App TV spotlights Black community

February 13, 2024

“Boone is closed”: revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

“Boone is closed”: revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

February 12, 2024

’Ruett’s Romance Rewind: ‘Before Sunrise’

’Ruett’s Romance Rewind: ‘Before Sunrise’

February 12, 2024

OPINION: Valentine’s Day is too commercialized

OPINION: Valentine’s Day is too commercialized

February 12, 2024

OPINION: Realistic romance has disappeared from TV

OPINION: Realistic romance has disappeared from TV

February 12, 2024

Leah’s Lens: The foundation of art Americans often forget

Leah’s Lens: The foundation of art Americans often forget

February 12, 2024

Softball opens season 0-3 at Elon Softball Classic

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
February 12, 2024
Graduate+student+catcher+Peyton+Darnell+gets+ready+for+a+pitch+against+Kent+State+Feb.+9.+Darnell+recorded+her+first+career+App+State+home+run.
Courtesy of Kristin Shaffer
Graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell gets ready for a pitch against Kent State Feb. 9. Darnell recorded her first career App State home run.

The 2024 App State softball season got off to a rough opening weekend as the Mountaineers dropped three straight games in the Elon Softball Classic to Kent State and Miami (OH).

On the Black and Gold’s opening day Friday, they went down 4-0 to the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first inning and never recovered. 

Senior pitcher Delani Buckner started and gave up five runs on six hits. In relief, senior pitcher Kaylie Northrop recorded four strikeouts and allowed five hits in a little over four innings.

The Mountaineers got on the scoreboard in the second inning when freshman infielder Macy Hamby delivered a sacrifice flyout, allowing a baserunner to score. Later in the inning, Kent State batted in their own run, making it 5-1 entering the third.

At the top of the third, preseason All-Sun Belt first team and senior outfielder Kayt Houston recorded her first hit of the season. After a flyout, graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell sent one over the wall marking her first App State home run. 

This was the last time the Mountaineers scored until the seventh when they scored two runs. Kent State won 9-5, dropping the Black and Gold in their season opener.

Saturday, App State played a doubleheader against the Miami RedHawks. 

In the first matchup, neither team scored until the fourth inning when the Mountaineers brought in two runs. Graduate student catcher Taylor Thorp hit a double, followed by three consecutive hits from junior infielder Killian Roberts, junior infielder Olivia Cook and senior Sidney Martin, giving the Black and Gold a 2-0 lead. 

Junior pitcher Sejal Neas got the start and shutout the RedHawks through four innings along with three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fifth, Miami brought in five runs, including a grand slam off infielder Sami Bewick’s bat. The Black and Gold were shutout the rest of the game, losing 5-2.

The RedHawks dominated the second matchup, winning 12-1 as they scored 10 runs in the first two innings. 

App State’s lone run came from a solo home run from Darnell in the bottom of the third inning. Darnell had two of the Mountaineers’ three hits.

Originally, the Black and Gold were scheduled to face Elon Sunday, but the game was canceled due to weather.

App State returns to the diamond Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina for a doubleheader as a part of the five-game Winthrop Eagle Classic. They square off against Monmouth at 10 a.m. followed by a matchup against Le Moyne at 12:30 p.m.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *