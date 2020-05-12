South Carolina allows dine-in services for restaurants

Xanayra Marin-Lopez Xanayra Marin-Lopez

Restaurants in South Carolina are open for dine-in service, a decision made by Gov. Henry McMaster Friday that comes with direction and limitations.

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association set guidelines, adopted by the state, for reopening. These guidelines include, but are not limited to:

Tables are to be spaced 6-8 feet apart

Hand sanitizers at all entry doors

Amount of customers inside must equal 50% of occupancy determined by fire marshals

Guidance on health screenings for employees

Guidance on cleaning and sanitizing protocol for seating areas and equipment

Find more here.

Restaurants are still allowed to offer delivery and takeout. McMaster is expected to make more announcements by the end of the week on further reopenings.