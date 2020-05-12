South Carolina allows dine-in services for restaurants

Xanayra Marin-Lopez, Multimedia Editor
May 12, 2020

Restaurants in South Carolina are open for dine-in service, a decision made by Gov. Henry McMaster Friday that comes with direction and limitations.

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association set guidelines, adopted by the state, for reopening. These guidelines include, but are not limited to:

  • Tables are to be spaced 6-8 feet apart
  • Hand sanitizers at all entry doors
  • Amount of customers inside must equal 50% of occupancy determined by fire marshals
  • Guidance on health screenings for employees
  • Guidance on cleaning and sanitizing protocol for seating areas and equipment

Find more here.

Restaurants are still allowed to offer delivery and takeout. McMaster is expected to make more announcements by the end of the week on further reopenings.

