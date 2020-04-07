South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issues stay-at-home order

During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Appalachian has reporters across the region reporting from their homes, so we are attempting to broaden our coverage and including stories from across the Southeast. The story below is part of our coverage on the state of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster has issued a stay-at-home order for the state of South Carolina effective 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The order states that all South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising or obtaining essential goods or services.

“A violation of any of these mandatory requirements is a misdemeanor 30 days in jail and or a $100 fine for each day of violation,” McMaster said at a press conference.

With more than 2,000 cases in the state of South Carolina, McMaster said he hopes the order will reduce the rising rate of infection.

McMaster also ordered all retail businesses staying open must “limit customers inside to no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet or 20% of maximum capacity.”

As one of the last nine states to issue a formal stay at home order, McMaster said the stricter order addresses South Carolinians not abiding by previous requests by the governor to social distance.

The new closures include furniture stores, book stores, clothing stores, and craft and music stores.