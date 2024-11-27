State Board certifies election results

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously to certify the results of the 2024 election Tuesday. The results were certified for all races except 10 currently undergoing recounts in the state.

One of the 10 races in North Carolina undergoing a recount is the race for North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6. The race is between Democrat Allison Riggs and Republican Jefferson Griffin.

Griffin currently leads Riggs in the recount while 18 counties have yet to complete their recount processes.

The board certified results for races not undergoing a recount based on “substantially processed” information from all 100 counties in North Carolina. There are seven counties which the board anticipates to get finalized information “very soon,” according to a presentation given by Karen Brinson Bell, director of the NCSBE.

There was “no evidence that vote totals or ballots cast were manipulated,” Brinson Bell said.

The state board of elections certifies election results after they confirm all eligible ballots have been counted and remove ineligible ballots.

Some reasons for ineligible ballots in North Carolina include voters who die before Election Day, voters charged with a felony and voters who vote multiple times. Most of these ballots are removed from vote totals by county boards of elections before the NCSBE certifies results.

For races the board is able to certify, the board will provide winning candidates with a certificate of election six days after the state’s certification.

According to the NCSBE, 5.7 million people cast ballots in North Carolina. Brinson Bell said this is a state record for ballots cast but voter turnout was less than in 2020.