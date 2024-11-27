The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

State Board certifies election results

Andrew Rice, Political Editor
November 27, 2024
Kaitlyn Close

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously to certify the results of the 2024 election Tuesday. The results were certified for all races except 10 currently undergoing recounts in the state. 

One of the 10 races in North Carolina undergoing a recount is the race for North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6. The race is between Democrat Allison Riggs and Republican Jefferson Griffin. 

Griffin currently leads Riggs in the recount while 18 counties have yet to complete their recount processes. 

The board certified results for races not undergoing a recount based on “substantially processed” information from all 100 counties in North Carolina. There are seven counties which the board anticipates to get finalized information “very soon,” according to a presentation given by Karen Brinson Bell, director of the NCSBE. 

There was “no evidence that vote totals or ballots cast were manipulated,” Brinson Bell said. 

The state board of elections certifies election results after they confirm all eligible ballots have been counted and remove ineligible ballots. 

Some reasons for ineligible ballots in North Carolina include voters who die before Election Day, voters charged with a felony and voters who vote multiple times. Most of these ballots are removed from vote totals by county boards of elections before the NCSBE certifies results. 

For races the board is able to certify, the board will provide winning candidates with a certificate of election six days after the state’s certification.

According to the NCSBE, 5.7 million people cast ballots in North Carolina. Brinson Bell said this is a state record for ballots cast but voter turnout was less than in 2020.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Appalachian
$6385
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Andrew Rice
Andrew Rice, Political Editor
Andrew Rice (he/him) is a senior communications studies, journalism major, political science minor from Cary, NC.
Kaitlyn Close
Kaitlyn Close, Visual Managing Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6385
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal