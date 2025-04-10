The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Talia Espresso of Boone permanently closes

Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
April 10, 2025

Western North Carolina coffee shop Talia Espresso has permanently closed its Boone location, with its last day of operation being Tuesday. 

The shop, which opened in 2020 and is located at 444 W. King St., announced its closure on social media April 2.

The owners of Talia Espresso did not respond to comment by time of publication regarding the reason behind the closing. 

Cadell Perry is a barista at Talia Espresso Boone and a senior biology major. He said after Hurricane Helene, business was not what it used to be. 

“The fall is kind of like make or break for us,” Perry said. “That’s kind of like the difference between making a profit and just getting by. As soon as Helene hit — I mean we were down — we were making anywhere from 10 to 20 drinks a day max.”

Additionally, there are certain aspects the coffee shop lacks that he feels people look for, such as indoor seating and designated parking, which many shops in the area have.

Chloe Strong is also a barista at Talia Espresso, but works at other locations as well, such as their West Jefferson location. They said the Boone location is not as busy compared to the other locations, as those locations have drive-thrus. 

Perry has worked at the Boone location for over two years and works with Mountaineer Medics. Following the announcement of the shop closing, he said he will be looking for another job and will miss the staff. 

“It’s kind of bittersweet cause this might be my last barista job, and I’ve been working in coffee for like four years,” Perry said. 

In the announcement post, Talia Espresso wished good luck to their staff and goodbye to the Boone community.

“Thank you, Boone North Carolina,” the post reads. “We love you very much and we miss you.”

Although the Boone location has closed, Talia Espresso remains open in West Jefferson, Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro and Elkin, offering “a bistro style coffee house featuring gourmet lattes, espresso, cappuccinos, smoothies and more delicious hot and cold beverages,” according to their website

“Please consider our Foothills properties and the adjoining Ashe County Talia Espresso in West Jefferson for your delicious espresso,” reads the Instagram post.

Items in the storefront, from menu boards, refrigeration, machines and more, are up for sale, according to the post.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7371
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Jenna Guzman
Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
Jenna Guzman (she/her) is a senior journalism and public relations double major with a media studies minor. This is her fourth year working for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7371
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal