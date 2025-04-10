Talia Espresso of Boone permanently closes

Western North Carolina coffee shop Talia Espresso has permanently closed its Boone location, with its last day of operation being Tuesday.

The shop, which opened in 2020 and is located at 444 W. King St., announced its closure on social media April 2.

The owners of Talia Espresso did not respond to comment by time of publication regarding the reason behind the closing.

Cadell Perry is a barista at Talia Espresso Boone and a senior biology major. He said after Hurricane Helene, business was not what it used to be.

“The fall is kind of like make or break for us,” Perry said. “That’s kind of like the difference between making a profit and just getting by. As soon as Helene hit — I mean we were down — we were making anywhere from 10 to 20 drinks a day max.”

Additionally, there are certain aspects the coffee shop lacks that he feels people look for, such as indoor seating and designated parking, which many shops in the area have.

Chloe Strong is also a barista at Talia Espresso, but works at other locations as well, such as their West Jefferson location. They said the Boone location is not as busy compared to the other locations, as those locations have drive-thrus.

Perry has worked at the Boone location for over two years and works with Mountaineer Medics. Following the announcement of the shop closing, he said he will be looking for another job and will miss the staff.

“It’s kind of bittersweet cause this might be my last barista job, and I’ve been working in coffee for like four years,” Perry said.

In the announcement post, Talia Espresso wished good luck to their staff and goodbye to the Boone community.

“Thank you, Boone North Carolina,” the post reads. “We love you very much and we miss you.”

Although the Boone location has closed, Talia Espresso remains open in West Jefferson, Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro and Elkin, offering “a bistro style coffee house featuring gourmet lattes, espresso, cappuccinos, smoothies and more delicious hot and cold beverages,” according to their website.

“Please consider our Foothills properties and the adjoining Ashe County Talia Espresso in West Jefferson for your delicious espresso,” reads the Instagram post.