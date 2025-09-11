Categories:

September 10, 2025
The Appalachian sports desk breaks down the mountaineer football season
Chloe Pound

Every year, the App State community rallies around Mountaineer football. With new coaching staff and key transfers, The Appalachian Sports Desk makes their predictions on if the Mountaineers will rise to the top of the mountain or fall.

 

Max Schwanz, Sports Editor

App State football starts a transition period with head coach Dowell Loggains steering the ship. The Mountaineers have a mix of strong returners and new transfers on both sides of the ball. The team might struggle at the beginning of the season but will still start the season with three wins against UNCCharlotte, Lindenwood and Southern Mississippi. They will then drop two straight games to new opponents in Boise State and Oregon State, then coast through the rest of the season with their only loss coming against James Madison. 

Prediction: 9-3 and Sun Belt Championship (Losses to Boise State, Oregon State and JMU)

 

Tess McNally, Associate Sports Editor

Loggains, defensive coordinator DJ Smith and Louisiana State University quarterback transfer AJ Swann have kept Mountaineer fans curious on the outcome of this transition season. Fans have seen App State suffer from losses that were attainable, but this new playbook is destined to clench conference wins. The middle of the season however, may repeat history. UNC-Charlotte at Bank of America stadium will put the boiling blood to rest. The Mountaineers will outplay the Niners leading to a three-game winning streak against Lindenwood and Southern Miss. The Black and Gold may fall short against Oregon State and Coastal Carolina, leaving the remainder of the season a toss up.

Prediction: 7-5 and no Sun Belt Championship (Losses to Oregon State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Old Dominion and Georgia State) 

 

Parker Egeland

It is a new era for App State football with changes to the head coach and starting quarterback positions. While the offense had changed throughout the system, the defense brought back some familiar faces and could be what the Mountaineers rely on throughout the season. Early non-conference games against Boise State and Oregon State provide some opportunities for experience before the bulk of the conference slate, but will be challenging tests. 

Prediction: 8-4 and Sun Belt Championship (Losses to Southern Miss, Boise State, Oregon State and JMU)

 

Dylan Shepherd

There’s been plenty of change in the offseason, as year one of Loggains comes with a revamped coaching staff and overhauled offense, including LSU transfer Swann taking the reins at quarterback. Smith plans to run an aggressive defense that brings back several veterans, which could be this team’s strength as the offense gets settled in. Consecutive conference matchups against Georgia Southern and James Madison in early November will determine if App State has what it takes to rebound from a disappointing 2024 campaign. Tough non-conference games against Boise State and Oregon State will once again put a national spotlight on the Mountaineers. 

Prediction: 8-4 and Sun Belt Championship (Losses to Boise State, Oregon State, Coastal Carolina and JMU.)

 

Trey Blake 

When Mountaineer fans pack Kidd Brewer Stadium during the 2025 season, many new faces will be on the sidelines and on the field. The question on many Mountaineer fans minds will be if old demons still plague the secondary and defensive line. The offense, with key transfers and much needed experience should see a jump with Loggains and a decorated staff with over 90 years of NFL experience. While everything looks great on paper, we’ve seen this story before: a hyped up team with championship aspirations fails to deliver but always somehow gets a key win here and there.

Prediction: 7-5 and no Sun Belt Championship (Losses to Southern Miss, Boise State, Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion and James Madison)

 

Chris Aguilar

It’s time for every college kid’s favorite time of year: college football season. This year is going to be different for the App State football team. Loggains has brought in new transfers and a new coaching staff that have the students of App State excited for this season. App State will start the season off with a victory at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte against the Charlotte 49ers and will also win its next 2 games against Lindenwood and Southern Miss before losing two in a row to Boise State and Oregon State. After their losses, App State will win 5 of its last 7 games, with the two losses coming from Coastal Carolina and JMU, to finish out the season with an 8-4 record.

Prediction: 8-4 and Sun Belt Championship (Losses to Boise State, Oregon State, Coastal Carolina, JMU)

