Ellie Garrison brings goals and grit to every game

Often in sports, highly talented young athletes are labeled as “superstars.” Ellie Garrison has left no doubt she is deserving of such praise, while remaining true to herself along the way.

A sophomore forward and midfielder for App State women’s soccer, Garrison has had a passion for the game since she was just 5 years old. Soccer runs in her family, and she grew up playing with her siblings in Trinity, North Carolina.

The family bond over soccer would set her on the path to becoming one of the best players in the history of North Carolina soccer at just 19 years old, according to her accolades in her App State Athletics bio.

Her accomplishments at Wheatmore High School seem like something only a video game character would be able to achieve. Garrison has all-time records in North Carolina high school women’s soccer for most career goals with 277, and the most goals in a single season with 96 goals in 2023, which is also the most by a junior in state history. She also has the most goals as a sophomore with 77, set in 2022. She helped lead Wheatmore to a state title in 2022, won the North Carolina Golden Boot Award as the best player in the state in 2023 and was named to the all-state team her junior and senior years.

Garrison has played for the North Carolina Fusion, a summer club team made up of college, semi-pro and other select players. She helped guide them to a U.S. Youth Soccer State Championship and qualified for the National Playoffs in back-to-back years.

When looking back at her illustrious career, Garrison said it was a lot of fun, but it took a lot of work and support.

“Some people don’t realize just how much you have to work outside of the field,” Garrison said. “But, I feel like the environment I was in with my family, my coaches, my teammates, my friends even — everybody was just cheering me on, and I have such a big support group that just pushes me to do the best I can do.”

Garrison had unique ways to motivate herself to go out and perform in high school. When she was closing in on the career goals record and her team was in the state playoffs, she would write the number of goals needed to break the record and her next opponent on a wristband and then wear it throughout the game to remind her what she was playing for.

While she excelled at the high school and club levels, Garrison still had to make some adjustments to her game to prepare for college. “One of the biggest things for me was that everybody’s great,” Garrison said. “Everybody’s big, everybody’s strong, everybody’s fast. There’s not really a huge drop in players or in teams, so I feel like the minute and the first couple of games I was here, it kind of clicked in my head like, ‘Okay, there’s no slacking off whatsoever, you always have to stay tuned in.’”

Garrison took the challenge to heart, often going to the weight room to get stronger, faster and more explosive, while working with coaches to improve her skill.

“Ellie can create things out of nothing,” App State women’s soccer head coach Aimee Haywood said. “She’s right-footed, but she scores left-footed goals as if she’s left-footed. She’s just really, really talented in a well-rounded way — defensively, offensively, technically, tactically, pretty much in every way.”

Haywood joked that Garrison would play every position at all times if she had her way. Her scoring ability from all over the field, defensive tenacity as a forward and midfielder pressuring on throw-ins, speed and endless energy all make her a nightmare for her opponents, and a dream to play with for her teammates.

“She’s one of the funniest people I know, and just being around her, she always has a smile on her face, which puts a smile on my face,” said teammate Kyli Switalski, a redshirt sophomore forward. “She’s very, very, very energetic, and she’s such a kind human being who will do anything for you, on and off the field no matter what.”

Haywood echoed the same sentiments as Switalski, calling Garrison an “energy leader” and “really lovable.”

On the field, Garrison said she wants to always bring the good vibes while also having an aggressive mindset by telling herself she’s going to beat whoever’s defending her, make her shots and win the game.

She has gained more recognition in the first month of the 2025 season. Prior to the season starting, Garrison was named a “Midfielder to Watch” by United Soccer Coaches, and was selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. During the opening week of play, where App State took down Western Carolina and Miami, Garrison was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week after scoring 3 goals in 2 games, including the game-winner in both contests. She has already matched her goal total of 4 from last season in the first 3 games this year.

However, it’s more than just scoring goals, collecting awards, setting new records and having a positive attitude. Garrison lets her performance on the field do the talking while the wins and awards pile up.

“I know her goals — she wants goals, she wants assists, she wants all of that,” Switalski said. “But, she’s also very humble about it. It’s not like she takes the ball every single time for herself. She passes the ball, she cheers on teammates, she makes those extra tackles, especially on defense. She’s the type of teammate that you want on the field next to you.”

The App State women’s soccer team has goals of finishing in the top 4 in the Sun Belt and going undefeated in their home games at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, and Garrison’s skills on the field can help achieve these goals.