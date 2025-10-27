Izzi Wood breaks all time scoring record in win against Southern Miss

App State women’s soccer defeated the University of Southern Mississippi 2-1 Friday. The game was highlighted by graduate student forward Izzi Wood breaking the Mountaineer’s all time scoring record with her 31st career goal.

Freshman forward and midfielder Libby Bermingham got the first goal of the game and the first goal of her career in the first half. Freshman defender Maddie Williams dropped in a free kick to sophomore midfielder Walker Bristow’s head. The pass from Bristow was placed to Bermingham, and she slotted it past the goalkeeper.

The Golden Eagles equalized early in the second half as Southern Miss forward Zayla Reagan put a shot past redshirt freshman goalkeeper Anna Claire Jacobi.

A goal from Wood came 6 minutes later when a pass from sophomore forward Ellie Garrison found the head of Wood, App State’s new all time goal leader. Not only did it break the record, it gave the Black and Gold their first road conference win of the season.

The Mountaineers improved to 2-4-3 in conference play but can not qualify for the Sun Belt Tournament.