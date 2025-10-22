The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State field hockey splits weekend matchups with win over Longwood, loss to UMass

Clara Preski
October 21, 2025
Noah Williford
Field hockey sticks reach toward the ball at Dr. Jan C. Watson Field on Sept. 7.

App State field hockey went 1-1 this weekend, earning a 3-1 victory over Longwood University Friday in Farmville, Virginia before falling 3-0 to No. 17 University of Massachusetts on Sunday at home. 

The Mountaineers opened this weekend with a dominant performance against Longwood, having possession and creating offensive pressure from the start. Junior midfielder Sophia Baxter scored first late in the first quarter, scoring her 11th goal of the season off a penalty corner assisted by senior midfielder Lise Boekaar. 

“Me and Lise were talking about how badly we wanted to make this specific shot the day before. When it finally went in, we were both just super excited,” Baxter said.

The Black and Gold continued to press through the second quarter, having 3 penalty corners and outshooting Longwood. Even when shots didn’t fall, Baxter said maintaining pressure was key. 

“We just kept pushing and playing with high pressure; that was our mindset all game,” Baxter said. 

App State left the first half with a 1-0 lead. Longwood tied the game early in the third quarter, which made the Mountaineers put more pressure on having possession. The Black and Gold gained 4 penalty corners and continued to outshoot Longwood. Boekaar gave the Mountaineers back the lead with her 11th goal of the season. In the fourth quarter, graduate student defender Sarah Perkins extended the advantage to finish off the 3-1 win. 

On Sunday, the Mountaineers faced a tough game against UMass with a 3-0 loss despite keeping composure under pressure and earning a fourth-quarter penalty corner. 

“We came ready and brought high pressure,” Baxter said. “Play-wise and mentally, we were ready, but we just weren’t attacking the way we needed to.” 

The match started off scoreless, but heading into the second quarter, UMass scored twice, taking the lead. Graduate student goalkeeper Claire Grenis was on the ball, having 5 saves going into halftime. 

During the third quarter, the Mountaineers’ defense continued to hold their ground. Grenis continued her streak, adding 5 more saves to her total. The Mountaineers earned a late penalty corner in the fourth quarter but weren’t able to add a score to the board, with Boekaar taking the only shot of the game. The Minutewomen, on the other hand, gained their final goal, making the score 3-0. 

The Mountaineers will be taking on Ball State University on Friday. The game will start at 1 p.m. and will be at Briner Sports Complex in Muncie, Indiana.

Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photo Editor
Noah Williford (he/him) is a sophomore Communications Studies major and Photography minor from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
