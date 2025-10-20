The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers baseball thump Aggies, score 18 runs in 12-inning exhibition game

Dylan Shepherd, Reporter
October 19, 2025
Ava Anzalone
Junior left-handed pitcher Tanner Nolan pitches in an exhibition game against North Carolina A&T at Beaver Field on Oct. 17.

App State baseball welcomed North Carolina A&T State University to Boone for a special 12-inning exhibition game Friday night. The Mountaineers’ offense shone, doubling up runs against the Aggies, with 18 runs in the 5-hour ballgame.

With it being an exhibition game for players to practice in a competitive environment, App State head coach Kermit Smith made sure the newest additions to the team played to see how they fared. Freshman outfielder Nico Soul, sophomore infielder Ethan Puig, senior infielder Jake Mummau and senior outfielder Tank Yaghoubi were just a few of the new Mountaineers who took the field to start the game.

Senior outfielder Tank Yaghoubi runs to first base in an exhibition game against North Carolina A&T at Beaver Field on Oct. 17. (Ava Anzalone)

Soul showcased excellent power and speed, hitting a leadoff triple to begin the bottom of the first and followed it up with a double to right center field in the second inning. Mummau, a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast University, played third base and collected 2 hits. Puig, a former Miami Hurricane, smacked a line drive to center field for an RBI single in the third inning and played third base for the latter portions of the game. Elon University transfer Yaghoubi ripped a base hit in the second inning and scored twice.

Several returning players had an impact on the game as well. Graduate student infielder Joseph Zamora went 4-4 with a stolen base in an exceptional performance. 

Redshirt junior infielder Jonathan Xuereb smoked two RBI singles during his time in the lineup. Sophomore utility player Riley Luft had an RBI double and played all 3 positions in the outfield as Smith made defensive changes throughout the game.

App State’s offense fired on all cylinders during the game, scoring 18 runs against the Aggies. Junior first baseman Kameron Miller hit the lone homer of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, a blast to left center field. Miller hit 12 home runs last season, the second-most on the 2025 team.

10 pitchers took the mound for the Mountaineers. Junior left-handed pitcher Tanner Nolan started the game and tossed 2 shutout innings. Junior right-handed pitcher Gage Peterson threw 2 scoreless frames, and the Aggies collected only 2 extra-base hits in 12 innings of play.

Senior right-handed pitcher Everette Harris pitches in an exhibition game against North Carolina A&T at Beaver Field on Oct. 17. (Ava Anzalone)

North Carolina A&T scored 7 runs across the fifth, sixth and seventh innings; however, App State had built up a huge lead after scoring 16 runs across the first 6 innings, so their advantage kept them ahead. The Aggies scored a run in the tenth and eleventh innings but did not overcome the huge deficit, and the Mountaineers cruised to victory.

Overall, the Mountaineers looked sharp at the plate and solid in the field. The team turned several double plays, including a “strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out” executed by senior right-handed pitcher Carter Stanford and redshirt freshman catcher Brooks Wright in the top of the sixth inning. After Aggies infielder JT Taylor got a base hit, Stanford struck out catcher Tyler Smith on three pitches, and Wright threw out Taylor trying to steal second base immediately after Taylor was retired.

App State will have another opportunity to assess its team when the Mountaineers host East Carolina University on Oct. 26 for their second exhibition game of the fall season.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Dylan Shepherd
Dylan Shepherd, Reporter
Dylan is a junior electronic media/broadcasting major from Holly Springs, North Carolina.  This is his second year writing for the Appalachian.
Ava Anzalone
Ava Anzalone, Associate Photo Editor
Ava Anzalone (she/her) is a sophomore marketing major and new media and digital cultures minor from Denver, NC. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal