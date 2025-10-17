Cranford, Duval lead Mountaineers to standout performances in Statesboro and Spartanburg

App State men’s and women’s golf concluded play at their fourth and final match of their fall schedule Tuesday, with the men competing at the Bash in the Boro hosted by Georgia Southern University and the women at the Terrier Intercollegiate hosted by Wofford University.

Both teams were led by under-par finishes from senior Max Cranford and freshman Zoe Duval.

Cranford’s performance marked his second consecutive top-10 finish this fall, continuing a consistent stretch.

Duval’s 1-under was her lowest 54-hole score of the season and her first time finishing below par in collegiate play.

Cranford led the men with a 10-under 206 in Georgia after rounds of 68, 68 and 70.

Senior Ben Read and senior Herman Huus followed at 6-under, while junior Rob Bergevin shot 3-over. Fifth-year senior Alex Martin and redshirt junior Cole Bergheim were at 7-over and 8-over. The men’s lineup produced three players under par across the event.

The overall effort from the men’s team kept them near the top half of the leaderboard throughout all three rounds, showing steady scoring depth among its top five.

Duval paced the women, concluding her 1-under performance with a final-round 70. Junior Ona Lukes shot 8-over after improving every round.

Fifth-year senior Maria Pinedo followed at 17-over with an even-par finish in her final round. Redshirt sophomore Salem Lee and freshman Alisa Pressley were at 19-over and 20-over.