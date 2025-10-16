App State Football heads into Howdy Homecoming against Chanticleers

Following a dominant 41-20 victory against Georgia State University, in which the Mountaineers never trailed, App State football will return home to take on Coastal Carolina University for the Homecoming game.

Head coach Dowell Loggains said in his weekly press conference he was excited with the way the team performed..

“Thought we played a good 3 quarters of football,” Loggains said. “Need to learn to finish a little bit better.”

The Mountaineer offense continued to roll against Georgia State with 435 total yards and 0 turnovers. Redshirt sophomore quarterback JJ Kohl had an efficient game for the Mountaineers, completing 21 of his 32 passes for 309 yards and 4 touchdown passes.

“I thought JJ played really well, great decision making, good timing, was accurate with the football and he didn’t put the ball in jeopardy,” Loggains said.

Kohl connected with redshirt senior tight end Izayah Cummings, who tallied a career high 94 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season.

Coastal Carolina comes into this game with wins against the University of Louisiana Monroe and the University of South Alabama, but they also took some hefty losses against East Carolina University, 38-0, and Old Dominion University, 47-7.

“It’s an edgy, chippy team, so we’re gonna have to play with poise,” Loggains said.

The Chanticleers have the lowest yards per game in the Sun Belt at 288.2 and are last in points per game at 14.7, but Loggains knows they will be a tough matchup.

“It’s a talented team that’s well coached,” Loggains said. “Their schemes are difficult, they run a three safety defense, it will be the first time we’ve seen that this year.”

Coastal Carolina has also seen a revolving door at quarterback this season. Despite the 23-8 win over ULM, the Chanticleers’ top passer was Samari Collier with just 37 yards compared to Kohl’s 309 against Georgia State. In past games against Old Dominion and South Alabama, it was quarterback Tad Hudson at the helm.